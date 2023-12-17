Wisconsin Taco John’s bans unsupervised kids after thefts, rocks thrown at worker

December 17, 2023
Jeff Roe, main strategist for DeSantis super PAC, resigns

December 17, 2023
‘SNL’ Monologue: Kate McKinnon Joined By Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig In Debut As Host

December 17, 2023
On this day in history, December 17, 1903, Wright brothers make first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

December 17, 2023
Former Amazon engineer pleads guilty to stealing $12.3 million of crypto in first ever hacking case involving smart contracts

December 17, 2023
Chipmaker SK Hynix Grabs Korea’s No. 2 Spot From EV Battery Maker LG Energy

December 17, 2023
Democrat staffer out of job after gay sex video filmed in Senate hearing room explodes, NBC News blames conservatives

December 17, 2023
Republican strategist Jeff Roe quits pro-DeSantis super PAC amid turmoil

December 17, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ super PAC Never Back Down loses Jeff Roe, its top strategist

December 17, 2023
Jared Goff throws five touchdowns, four to rookies; Lions inch closer to playoffs with blowout win over Bronc

December 17, 2023
Anti-Trumpers Love Liz Cheney—And Pray She Won’t Run in 2024

December 17, 2023
Head of DeSantis Super PAC Calls It Quits in Dramatic Fashion

December 17, 2023
