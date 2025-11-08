The first thing to know about hypersonic missiles is that they’re air-rippingly fast. A hypersonic missile, definitionally, moves at least...
The richest companies in the history of the world are spending so much on the infrastructure backing AI that they’re...
Goonies say never die — but the long-rumored sequel to the classic ‘80s movie might be dead in the water. ...
Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has ordered the country’s top military commanders to answer any renewed U.S. or Israeli attack...
ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet is putting his own paycheck on the line for employee morale. In a memo to staff...
The author earned a full-ride scholarship to college. Courtesy of Kelly StrulI was offered a full-ride scholarship to Florida Atlantic...
For some time now, the Democratic Party has been desperately searching for its own version of masculinity — one that...
A 51-acre piece of land along the Pacific Crest Trail above Santa Clarita is going back to descendants of the...
To mark The Times’s 175th birthday, Times editors asked writers to reflect on — and imagine a little bit about...
No one talks about the left in Israel anymore. The label itself is essentially a curse word, something spat out...